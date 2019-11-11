Cambodian opposition leader meets ambassador after house arrest lifted

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha met on Monday with the French ambassador after his house arrest was lifted, though he remains charged with treason and is banned from politics and leaving the country.

Sokha greeted Ambassador Eva Nguyen Binh outside his home before going inside for talks.

His house arrest was lifted as the European Union considers whether to cut preferential trade terms after a crackdown by Hun Sen, Cambodia's authoritarian ruler of more than three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)