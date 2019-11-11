International Development News
Cong meet underway to decide on supporting Shiv Sena

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 10:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

A meeting of the Congress working committee is underway on Monday morning to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming the government in Maharashtra, sources said. Top Congress leaders are discussing the issue at a crucial meeting of the working committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, according to the sources.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress. Hectic deliberations have started since Sunday over the Congress' participation in government formation in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena was invited by the governor to form the government.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if the BJP was not willing to fulfil its promise of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra, there was no point in continuing the alliance. Reaching out to the opposition parties, Raut said the Congress and the NCP should bury their internal differences to come up with a 'common minimum programme' in the interest of Maharashtra.

Sena leader Arvind Sawant, the lone party minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, on Monday, announced his decision to quit the NDA government at the Centre.

