Maharashtra govt formation: Meeting underway between Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

A meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar is currently underway here. The meeting is crucial as there are speculations that NCP and Congress may support Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra.

After BJP failed to form the government, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability for government formation. Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also talked about a Common Minimum Programme to form the government among three parties.

Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of party leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the political situation. NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which had 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The NDA alliance received a majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. (ANI)

