International Development News
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:53 IST
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The Shiv Sena on Monday was racing against time to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra, with the Congress and the NCP mulling extending their support to the right-wing party. Amid a flurry of meetings in the national capital and in Mumbai, the NCP has said that it will decide on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in coordination with its ally the Congress.

The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at a meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders at 4 pm. The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP, which has 105 members, has time till 7:30 pm to stake a claim on government formation.

In the morning, Union Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant announced his decision to quit the NDA government at the Centre. This came after NCP leader Sharad Pawar said the Shiv Sena will have to first sever ties with the NDA for his party to take a call on supporting it.

The Congress has already deliberated on the political situation in Maharastra at a meeting of its Working Committee. "We will sit again at 4 pm and will decide on the issue after a meeting with our state leaders," AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said after the CWC meeting.

The Congress Working Committee is the highest decision-making body of the party. Sources said since the Congress MLAs are not keen on fresh elections and want to keep the BJP out of power, they favor extending outside support to the Sena.

Three former chief ministers of Maharashtra -- Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Sushilkumar Shind -- state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader K C Padavi will meet the senior leadership of the party, including Ahmed Patel. Kharge said leaders from the state will give their views to the top leadership and the party will decide on its course of action after that.

"We have always maintained distance from the right-wing party which is the Shiv Sena. Their internal differences have precipitated the situation in Maharashtra," senior Congress leader M M Pallam Raju said. In Mumbai, NCP leader Nawab Malik said it is the responsibility of "all of us" to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state. He, however, said the NCP will take any decision in consensus with its ally the Congress in the evening.

He also said communication between the Shiv Sena and NCP was on. "It is the responsibility of us all to provide an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation," the

NCP chief spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating - sources

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has downgraded Malaysias air safety rating, restricting the countrys airlines from adding flights to the United States, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Malaysia has been...

Shiv Sena can't have CM post in Maharashtra by winning 56 seats, says Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Shiv Sena for walking out of the alliance with BJP and said that they cant have the Chief Minister post in Maharashtra by winning only 56 seats. It is unfair for ...

VP Naidu lauds JNU for admission policy for students from marginalized sections

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has called for revamping the entire education system from pedagogy to research to make India a leading centre of knowledge and innovation.Delivering the 3rd Annual Convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehr...

Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions

Los Angeles, Nov 11 AP Donald Trump Jrs appearance on Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019