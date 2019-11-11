International Development News
Odisha CM condoles T N Seshan's death

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condoled the death of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, remembering his contribution to bring electoral reforms in the country. Seshan (86) died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner & Ramon Magasysay awardee #TNSeshan. At the helm of @ECISVEEP, he stressed major electoral reforms and was well respected across party lines for his integrity & dedication towards democratic processes," Patnaik tweeted. Seshan was credited with ushering in major electoral reforms during his tenure as the 10th CEC between December 12, 1990, and December 11, 1996..

