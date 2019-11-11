Catalan independence protesters block major Spain-France road link
Protesters blocked a border point on the AP-7 highway that connects the Spanish region of Catalonia with France on Monday, stopping traffic in both directions, a Catalan police spokesman told Reuters.
Around 80 people cut the highway at the border point of La Jonquera, some on the French side and the rest in Spain.
Secretive campaign group Democratic Tsunami, which has organized mass protests including at Barcelona airport last month, claimed responsibility for the disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France wants clarity from UK before considering Brexit deadline extension
France on high alert for revenge attacks following death of Baghdadi
France's Macron says Baghdadi's death a blow for IS but it just a stage
France says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State
Situation in south Yemen showing 'positive signals' - France's Le Drian