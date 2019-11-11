International Development News
Catalan independence protesters block major Spain-France road link

Protesters blocked a border point on the AP-7 highway that connects the Spanish region of Catalonia with France on Monday, stopping traffic in both directions, a Catalan police spokesman told Reuters.

Around 80 people cut the highway at the border point of La Jonquera, some on the French side and the rest in Spain.

Secretive campaign group Democratic Tsunami, which has organized mass protests including at Barcelona airport last month, claimed responsibility for the disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

