International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress to support Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra

The Congress on Monday decided to extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state, sources said here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:26 IST
Congress to support Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday decided to extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state, sources said here. They said that Congress will support Shiv Sena-NCP in forming a government and both the parties have been informed about the decision.

The sources said a majority of Congress MLAs were for forming a non-BJP government in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier in the day called Congress President Sonia Gandhi .

The conversation took place amid efforts to form a government after BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders: Cong statement.

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders Cong statement....

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MILRonaldos fitness and attitude both under the spotl...

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...

CORRECTED-INSIGHT-US company directors compensated more than ever, but now risk backlash

Its nice to work if you can get it.The average annual compensation for non-executive directors at SP 500 companies rose 2 percent to 304,856 last year, topping 300,000 for the first time and 43 percent higher than it was 10 years ago, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019