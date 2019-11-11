Congress to support Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra

The Congress on Monday decided to extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state, sources said here. They said that Congress will support Shiv Sena-NCP in forming a government and both the parties have been informed about the decision.

The sources said a majority of Congress MLAs were for forming a non-BJP government in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier in the day called Congress President Sonia Gandhi .

The conversation took place amid efforts to form a government after BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state. (ANI)

