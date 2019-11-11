International Development News
Development News Edition

Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:06 IST
Entire country rejoicing dilution of Article 370: Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. File photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire and mood of the people. Stressing that the dilution of Article 370 was an internal affair of India, the Vice President regretted that some misinformation was being spread by certain sections of the Western media.

"The entire country started rejoicing it because it was done through a democratic system and I can tell you, it is an internal affair of India. It is a part of democratic governance... Nobody needs to have any apprehensions on that count. Yes you have used a system for some time, and when you make a change, there will be some problems...," Naidu said at the 21st Assocham JRD Tata Memorial Lecture. Referring to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, the Vice President said, "If we are able to tackle contentious issues, you have seen 370, you have seen how the solution is found even on Ayodhya... we have that ability."

Observing that Article 370 was supposed to be a "temporary transitory measure", Naidu said it was not part of the Accession Agreement reached between Maharaja Hari Singh and the government at the time. "It was inserted later as a temporary transitory provision... So Parliament in its collective wisdom going by the mood and the desire of the people have taken up the issue and then amended it...," the Vice President said.

Without naming any country, he underlined that India believes in peaceful co-existence including with our "troubling neighbor". "Aiding, abetting, funding, training terrorism is no way and terror is the enemy of humanity," Naidu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP declares receiving donations over Rs 700 crore in FY 2018-19

The ruling BJP has disclosed receiving over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during the financial year 2018-19, with electoral trust managed by Tatas contributing half of the money. Tatas-controlled Progressive ...

EIB expands ATI membership to cover shareholding of West Africa

The European Investment Bank today formally agreed to support membership expansion of the African Trade Insurance Agency ATI with a concessional financing facility to cover the shareholding of three prospective members - Cameroon, Niger, an...

Arrested ex-Tripura minister remanded to police custody

Senior CPIM leader Badal Chowdhury, arrested in a corruption case, was remanded to police custody for four days on Monday by a local court. Chowdhury, a CPIM central committee member who was the PWD minister during the Left Front regime, wa...

Bhupen Hazarika's son calls on Sonowal

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarikas son Tej Hazarika on Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here and informed him about several issues related to the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019