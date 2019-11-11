Jharkhand Cong leader Ajay Kumar Dubey dies at 45

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader Rishi Mishra said.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, family sources said. His father was present at the hospital.

Expressing grief at the demise of Ajay Dubey, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Alok Kumar Dubey, said the party lost a capable leader. Ajay Dubey had unsuccessfully contested from the Bishrampur assembly constituency in 2005.

The party has nominated the senior Dubey from the same constituency for these assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)