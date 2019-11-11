Chhattisgarh CM, Maha Cong MLAs attend dinner hosted by Gehlot

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra, and Rajasthan Congress leaders attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday. The dinner was organised at the chief minister's official residence in Civil Lines in the honour of former president Pratibha Patil.

Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, members of council of ministers and the party MLAs were also present. After the dinner, Maharashtra Congress MLAs left for the resort located on the Delhi Road where they are staying since Friday.

