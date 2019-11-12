World News Roundup: Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees; Maduro's military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Bolivia's La Paz braces for violence as Morales supporters march on city

Bolivian capital La Paz braced for violent clashes on Monday night as thousands of supporters of ousted leader Evo Morales marched towards the city where opposition protesters and police set up barricades and armed themselves for a potential showdown. Police said the crowd was marching down from the nearby city of El Alto, even as Morales was granted asylum by Mexico, who demanded the leftist leader be granted safe passage to leave Bolivia.

'Stay alert': millions of Australians brace for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Residents across a wide swath of Australia's east coast were bracing for "catastrophic" conditions on Tuesday, with searing heat and high winds expected to fan scores of already burning bushfires, threatening residential areas. Millions of people across two states are subject to a seven-day state of emergency that was imposed by officials on Monday, with locals in areas deemed most at risk urged to evacuate before the worst hits.

Mexico makes arrests in massacre of American women, children: minister

Mexico has made an unspecified number of arrests over last week's massacre of three women and six children of dual U.S-Mexican nationality in the north of the country, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Monday. "There have been arrests, but it's not up to us to give information," Durazo told reporters in Mexico City.

Former U.S. top diplomat Rice concerned by shadow diplomacy on Ukraine

Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of an unofficial U.S. policy being carried out in Ukraine were "deeply troubling." Rice was critical of President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run but has been more restrained since the Republican took office.

Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State, a German and an American, starting a program to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syria. Ankara says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria and already holds hundreds more Islamic State suspects. It has accused European countries of being too slow to take back citizens who traveled to fight in the Middle East.

Election gift for PM Johnson: Brexit Party stands down in Conservative seats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Nigel Farage's Brexit Party pulled out of 317 Conservative-held seats in a bid to prevent opponents of Brexit controlling the next parliament. The move dramatically increases the chances that Johnson will stay prime minister, and then finally deliver on the 2016 referendum result to take Britain out of the European Union.

Guinea president replaces security minister following deadly protests

Guinea President Alpha Conde announced on Monday that he was replacing his security minister following deadly protests against suspected efforts by Conde to extend his mandate. Conde, 81, is due to step down next year when his second and final five-year term expires, but he has refused to rule out running again and asked his government in September to look into drafting a new constitution.

Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday in violence that prompted leader Carrie Lam to denounce "enemies of the people" and drew a chilling warning from a senior Chinese newspaper editor. Protesters threw petrol bombs at police after a weekend of clashes across the Chinese-ruled territory, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest.

Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired over inflammatory remarks toward immigrants

Don Cherry, whose provocative views and outlandish suit jackets made for appointment viewing on Canada's popular Saturday night hockey broadcasts, was fired after inflammatory comments he directed at Canadian immigrants, the Sportsnet network said on Monday. Cherry, 85, had been a fixture since the early 1980s on "Coach's Corner," a commentary that runs during the first intermission of the highly rated "Hockey Night in Canada."

Maduro's military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country's socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday after weeks of street protests. But one key factor makes the Bolivia playbook a difficult one to carry out against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela's armed forces have consistently refused to take the side of protesters as Bolivia's military did on Sunday.

