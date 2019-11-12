International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:14 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:14 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra. When asked if there is a delay on part of Congress, Pawar said: "I will talk to the Congress."

"Who says there is a meeting, I don't know," he said responding to a question about a meeting scheduled today between Congress and NCP. The NCP chief will also meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today. Raut was admitted to the hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in the state. The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from the Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings on Monday over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government. The NCP made it clear that it will not take a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its position.

The Congress Working Committee discussed the developments in Maharashtra and decided to have a meeting with its leaders from Maharashtra before taking a decision. At the end of deliberations, the party issued a statement which talked of further consultations with the NCP and made no mention of the Shiv Sena. BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44.

If NCP gets the support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 legislators, and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly. (ANI)

