New Delhi: PM Modi to chair cabinet meeting ahead of his departure for BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a Cabinet meeting before his departure this afternoon for BRICS Summit in Brazil.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-11-2019 14:36 IST
New Delhi: PM Modi to chair cabinet meeting ahead of his departure for BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a Cabinet meeting before his departure this afternoon for BRICS Summit in Brazil. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit and will also have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister will take part in the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the plenary sessions of the BRICS Summit. In the closed session, the discussions are expected to focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world. This will be followed by the BRICS plenary session where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the meeting of the BRICS leaders with BRICS Business Council where Chairman of the Brazilian BRICS Business Council and the President of the new Development Bank are expected to submit reports. A BRICS MoU between Trade and Investment Promotion agencies is expected to be signed. The summit will end with a joint declaration.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 percent of the global GDP. BRICS cooperation has two pillars including consultations on issues of mutual interest through the meeting of leaders and ministers as well as cooperation through the meeting of senior officials in various areas. (ANI)

