International Development News
Development News Edition

Moldova government loses no-confidence vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chisinau
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:28 IST
Moldova government loses no-confidence vote
Image Credit: Flickr

Moldova's government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.

Sandu had formed an uneasy coalition with the Russian-backed Socialist party in the eastern European country. But relations broke down over a proposed reform to how the top prosecutor is appointed.

The government lost with 63 out of 101 lawmakers voting in favor of the no-confidence motion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM

The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the worlds five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for 'arbitrary' allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for arbitrary allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest....

Jaqueline Fernandez shares adorable selfie with Katy Perry

It seems Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez just had a fan moment as she got a chance to spend time with American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who arrived in Mumbai ahead of a music festival. The Race 3 actor shared an adorable selfie on h...

Dutch state to challenge order to take back Islamic State children

The Dutch state said on Tuesday it will appeal against a court ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.A court in The Hague said on Monday the government must actively help repat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019