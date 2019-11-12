MP govt to move SC against stay to Lodhi's conviction

The Madhya Pradesh government will challenge in the Supreme Court the High Court's stay to the conviction and sentence of BJP leader Prahlad Lodhi in an assault case, the state advocate general said on Tuesday. On November 7, the Madhya Pradesh high court stayed the conviction and two-year sentence of Lodhi till January 7, and granted him bail.

Before that, Assembly Speaker had disqualified Lodhi, MLA from Pawai, following his conviction, a decision criticised by opposition BJP as taken in undue haste. "The state government is going to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the MP high court's decision to stay conviction and sentence of disqualified BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi," advocate general Shashank Shekhar said.

The SLP will be filed in a day or two, he added. On October 31, Lodhi challenged the Bhopal trial court's order which had convicted him with 12 others and sentenced him to two years in jail for attacking the tehsildar revenue official) of Raipura in August 2014.

The tehsildar was attacked after he seized a tractor which was smuggling sand. Two days after the trial court's verdict, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati disqualified the BJP MLA.

Lodhi and others were convicted under IPC sections 353 (assault on public servant to deter him from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code..

