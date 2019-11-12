International Development News
GA to hold "Aakrosh March" Wednesday against centre & state:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:25 IST
The five-member Grand Alliance along with the Left parties will take out protest march across Bihar Wednesday to agitate against "anti-people" policies of both Central and the state governments, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said Tuesday. Kushwaha, former union minister, scotched rumours that some of the alliance leaders may not participate in the protest and said leaders and workers of all the five coalition partnetrs will join the 'Aakrosh march' aimed to give voice to people's concern, issues and problems gripping them.

Grand Alliance comprises RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM (S) and VIP while Left parties include- CPI-ML, CPI and CPM in Bihar. "All preparations have been made for tomorrow's programme which will be held at all the district headquarters.

There should be no confusion over participation of Grand Alliance leaders. Leaders from the alliance will be present there tomorrow," Kushwaha told reporters. He lamented that there are leaders in parties who give statements creating confusion in the minds of people.

"Such leaders who create confusion with their statements must take brief from their respective parties before speaking to media in order to prevent confusion", he said without naming any individual or the party. The march will begin at 11 am in the state capital from Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan and culminate at Collectorate which will be attended by leaders of alliance and left parties, he added.

All alliance partners including RJD, Congress have come out with official statement that they would participate in the Wednesday march, he said. Education, law and order, health care facilities, women's condition have turned from bad to worse because of the faulty policies of both central and the state governments, the former union minister of state for HRD said.

"People are fed up with both the governments and want that opposition must give voice to their problems," the RLSP president said. "We will continue with our agitational programmes on people's issues," Kushwaha said and claimed that the grand alliance will make NDA bite the dust in the assembly polls in Bihar due next year..

