FACTBOX-Key points of Spanish pact for leftist government

Spain's Socialist acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of far-left Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, signed a preliminary agreement on Tuesday aiming to form what they called a "progressive" coalition government. They will need more parties to join them to have a majority in parliament.

Following are the key points of the deal: * Make Spain a point of reference in social rights in Europe; defend freedom, tolerance and respect democratic values

* Consolidate economic growth and job creation, combat precarious labor conditions * Fiscal justice and budget balance. Spending controls are essential for solid and lasting wellbeing of the state

* Guarantee coexistence in Catalonia and normalize political life thereafter a secession crisis by promoting dialogue and seeking understanding, always based on the Spanish Constitution * Strengthen autonomy of the regions, guaranteeing equality for all Spaniards

* Fight corruption * Protect public services, especially in education and healthcare

* Ensure the sustainability of the pension system and pension adjustments to the cost of living * Housing as a right and not a commodity

* Fight climate change * Strengthen small and medium-sized companies, make a push for reindustrialization

* Ensure the right to a dignified death, euthanasia * Safeguard diversity, fight male chauvinist violence, promote gender equality.

