President Rule in Maharashtra unexpected: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday termed the President's Rule as unexpected and said that his party will try to form a stable government in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:08 IST
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday termed the President's Rule as unexpected and said that his party will try to form a stable government in Maharashtra. "President's Rule in Maharashtra is definitely something we did not expect," Mungantiwar told reporters after the state BJP's Core Committee meeting here.

He further said: "We will certainly try to ensure the people's mandate is respected. We will try to form a stable government. We will stand by the people of the state." He also reacted to his colleague Narayan Rane's comment that he was trying to help form a government in the state. "This is Rane Sahab's personal opinion. No discussion was held on this issue in the BJP's Core Committee meeting."

When reporters asked Rane whether he was in touch with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, he told reporters: "I cannot say anything on it. All I can say is that I am trying to help form the government." In fast-moving developments, the President's Rule was imposed in the state on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recommendation after no party could stake claim to form the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

