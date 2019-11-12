Chirag Paswan takes dig at BJP, Shiv Sena over imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday termed imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra as 'unfortunate' and took a veiled dig at BJP-Shiv Sena for not being able to form a government despite getting a mandate. "It is unfortunate that President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra. The people had given the mandate for the formation of an NDA government. It is sad not to allow the formation of the government for one's ambitions," he said in a tweet.

BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought as allies, won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The Shiv Sena insisted on having the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years but BJP said there was no such pre-poll agreement between the two parties. LJP is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The party has decided to fight 50 seats on its own in assembly elections in Jharkhand. (ANI)

