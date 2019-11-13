UPDATE 5-Man killed as protests sweep Lebanon after Aoun interview

President Michel Aoun warned on Tuesday that Lebanon faced a catastrophe if protesters did not go home, igniting a new wave of demonstrations during which local media and a security source said a man was shot dead at a road block near Beirut.

Already grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, Lebanon has been plunged deeper into turmoil since nationwide protests against its ruling elite erupted on Oct. 17, triggered by government plans to raise new taxes. In a prime time televised interview, Aoun indicated there was no breakthrough in talks over forming a new government to replace Saad al-Hariri's coalition cabinet, and that Hariri appeared hesitant about being prime minister again.

His call for protesters to go home drew them back onto the streets, with people blocking several main roads across Lebanon, some with burning tyres. The lethal shooting occurred at a road block set up by protesters in the town of Khaldeh south of the capital Beirut. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said the man had been protesting on the road when he was shot.

Aoun, addressing protesters, earlier said, "If you continue in this way, you will strike Lebanon and your interests." "We are working day and night to get the situation in order. If they keep going, there is a catastrophe. If they stop, there is still room for (us) to fix things," he said.

Linda Boulos Mikari, protesting on a road north of Beirut, said Aoun's interview had brought her back onto the street. "We are tired of the authorities always (acting) as if we are doing nothing. The president goes live and talks to us as if we are children, "go home." Respect us a little," she said.

Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of the unprecedented wave of protests against ruling politicians who are widely perceived to have overseen rampant state corruption and steered Lebanon into a major economic crisis. Commercial banks, seeking to avoid capital flight, have been imposing tight restrictions on financial transfers out of Lebanon and U.S. dollar withdrawals.

Lebanon's banks, which were closed for half of October during the protests, shut their doors again on Tuesday in strike action by bank employees who are concerned about security risks posed by depositors demanding their money and protesters. The strike will continue on Wednesday.

The United Nations urged Lebanon to form a competent new government better able to seek international aid and warned the country was in a critical financial and economic situation.

