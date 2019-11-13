International Development News
Development News Edition

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged that the ruling party was behind the toppling of the coalition government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:31 IST
SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged that the ruling party was behind the toppling of the coalition government. "Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of all the 17 MLA's who defected from Congress & JDS. It also proves that the Karnataka BJP govt is an illegal govt. BJP had used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority. It should be immediately dismissed," he tweeted.

"I welcome the #SupremeCourt verdict. The hand of BJP in toppling the coalition govt is now clear. The involvement of BS Yediyurappa & Amit Shah is now proved. If BJP has any morality left, they should not give tickets to these disqualified MLA's to contest," Rao said in another tweet. Earlier in the day, the Apex Court upheld the decision of then Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but allowed them to contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered resignations. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move had led to the falling of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification. They sought quashing of the order passed by the speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections. The matter was reserved by the court on October 25.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. They were earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 21 but were deferred by the Election Commission (EC) as the petitions of disqualified MLAs were pending in the top court. The poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

After their disqualification, the strength of the 224-member Assembly had come down to 207. This had brought down the majority mark to 104. The BJP, which helms the government in the state, has 106 MLAs in the Assembly. With the by-poll elections, the majority mark will climb to 113 and the BJP will have to win a minimum of seven out of fifteen seats to keep its majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...

SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs, paves way to contest bypolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the then Speaker but paved the way for them to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state. The court struck down the p...

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs proves BJP's hand in toppling Congress-JDS govt: Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the Supreme court verdict which upheld disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS legislators proved that BJP used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority and alleged ...

'Criminal Minds' final season to air on Jan 8

The final season of Criminal Minds is set to premiere on January 8, 2020, CBS has announced. The 15th and last season of the Jeff Davis-created show will be have a two-hour premiere in the second week of the new year, reported Variety.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019