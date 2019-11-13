International Development News
Development News Edition

Lesson for MLAs who wanted to join other political party, says Siddaramaiah welcoming SC decision

After the Supreme Court allowed 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs to contest by-polls, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the judgement saying that there was no need of further appeal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:34 IST
Lesson for MLAs who wanted to join other political party, says Siddaramaiah welcoming SC decision
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court allowed 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs to contest by-polls, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday welcomed the judgement saying that there was no need of further appeal. "I welcome the whole judgment, even that of Supreme Court allowing them (17 disqualified MLAs) to contest by-elections. It is a lesson for the MLAs who wanted to join any other political party on whims and fancies or coercion by other parties," Siddaramaiah said.

Stating that there is no need to file a review petition in the case, he said: "Mostly we will not go for the review. It is my personal opinion that there is no need to go for further appeal." The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. The poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. The rebel legislators were disqualified by Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation.

They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023. The move had led to fall of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...

Hostel fee hike: JNU students continue to protest, varsity shifts venue for council meeting

JNU students on Wednesday continued to protest against the hostel fee hike demanding a meeting with university Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to discuss the matter even as the varsity decided to shift the venue of its Executive Council EC...

Hong Kong shares drop nearly 2% on widening protests, trade talk uncertainty

Hong Kong stocks dropped nearly 2 on Wednesday, led by declines in property shares, as protests spread across the city. Risk appetite was also curbed by fears that U.S.-China trade talks are not making progress. The Hang Seng index fell 1....

ekincare raises $3.6 mn in funding

Health benefits start-up ekincare on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.6 million about 25.8 crores in a funding round from investors like Venture East and Eight Roads. The round was led by a new investor whose name the company did not disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019