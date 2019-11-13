International Development News
I am very happy: Patnaik tells Congress MLA

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday told opposition Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati that he was very happy when the latter asked him whether he was happy. As soon as Patnaik arrived in the House for the winter session of the Assembly, Bahinipati known for his sarcastic remarks against the state government, asked the chief minister whether he was happy.

"Sir Apana Khusi Ta..(Sir, are you happy)," Bahinipati asked Patnaik in the House before the commencement of the proceedings. Patnaik also promptly responded to the Congress MLAs question and said: "Mu Bahut Khusi (I am very happy)." The short conversation between Bahinipati and Patnaik evoked humour in the House with members bursting into laughter.

Replying a reporters question outside the House, Bahinipati said: "I asked the question to the chief minister whether he was happy because I found him not in a cheerful mood. I have no other intentions." In election meetings, Patnai would ask the audience "Apana mane khusi ta, Mu bi khusi (You all are happy, I am also happy)." PTI AAM RG RG.

