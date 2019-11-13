International Development News
Development News Edition

BSY govt is "illegal," dismiss it, says Karnataka Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:25 IST
BSY govt is "illegal," dismiss it, says Karnataka Cong

Welcoming the Supreme Court decision on the disqualified MLAs, the Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday said the verdict proves that the BJP-led government in the state was "illegal" and sought its dismissal. While KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao asked BJP not to give tickets to the disqualified legislators to contest polls if it has "any morality left," CLP leader Siddaramaiah said the verdict was a lesson to defectors to whom people would teach a lesson in the December 5 bypolls.

"Supreme Court has partially upheld the then Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision. I welcome the verdict," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, the court's stand was that defecting was "immoral" and "violation of trust of the voter".

"The judgment is a lesson to MLAs, who wanted to resign and join other party according to human fancy or by the influence of other parties- it is not correct is what court has said," he added. Observing that he welcomes the court judgement in its entirety that includes allowing disqualified to contest polls, Siddaramaiah said people would have to understand that they have been disqualified as they indulged in defection, and the court has not accepted it.

"It is a lesson to those who want to cross over to other parties. Court has not accepted it, people will also not accept it and see to that they are defeated in the bypolls, as it happened in Maharashtra and Gujarat," he added. Responding to a query on filing an appeal against the verdict, Siddaramaiah said, the party would decide on the appeal, but "according to my opinion there was no need for it".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest the December five bypolls in the state. The court struck down the portion of the order of then Speaker by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka Assembly in 2023.

KPCC President Rao said, the court decision proves that the BJP government in the state was "illegal". "Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of all the 17 MLA's who defected from @INCIndia & JDS. It also proves that the Karnataka BJP govt is an illegal govt.

@BJP4India had used unconstitutional means to fabricate a majority. It should be immediately dismissed," Rao tweeted. "I welcome the #SupremeCourt verdict. The hand of BJP in toppling the coalition govt is now clear. The involvement of @BSYBJP & @AmitShah is now proved. If BJP has any morality left, they should not give tickets to these disqualified MLA's to contest," he said in another tweet.

Among the disqualified MLAs, 14 were from Congress and three were from JD(S)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...

NUSI renames Seamen Unity Day as 'Seafarers Unity Day'

Shipping body National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI on Wednesday renamed Seamens Unity Day as Seafarers Unity Day to maintain gender sensitivity. November 6 was celebrated every year as Seamens Unity Day.Indias oldest shipping trade uni...

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony EGOT status last year, and he is making history yet again.The 40-year-olds debu...

Saudi backpedals on video labelling feminism 'extremism'

Riyadh, Nov 13 AFP Saudi authorities have distanced themselves from an official video that sparked controversy after it branded feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas. Saudi Arabias state security agency posted the animated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019