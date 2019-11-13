International Development News
Karnataka: Cong leader Kharge welcomes SC decision on disqualified MLAs

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court with respect to Karantaka's disqualified MLAs.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court with respect to Karantaka's disqualified MLAs. "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court because the leaders who want to change their party can change anytime with their own free will and there should be no stoppage on this. However it should not be done on pressure or out of self-interest," Kharge told ANI.

"The verdict is a lesson for every MLA in future that they cannot change party and still remain an MLA. If someone wants to take advantage by changing the party and still remain MLA then that person should be disqualified," he said. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. On being asked about the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, "This action by the Maharashtra Governor should be condemned. It was done purposely. The imposition of President's Rule was a very speedy decision."

"When another party is asking for time, then two to three or even 15 to 30 days time can be given. I condemn the President's Rule in Maharashtra," he said. "This is not appropriate for democracy. They wanted to benefit the BJP and that is why they took the decision in a hurry," he added. (ANI)

