Result of Afghan presidential vote postponed again, says election commission
The results of Afghanistan's presidential election, that were due on Nov. 14, have been postponed for a second time, the election commission said on Wednesday.
"The announcement of the preliminary result will not be announced tomorrow until the technical issues are addressed," election commission spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said.
Reuters reported on Sunday that the results were likely to be delayed after the main challenger to incumbent Ashraf Ghani said he would not agree to the addition of hundreds of thousands of votes to a planned recount.
