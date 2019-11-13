NCP chief on Vidarbha tour for two days from Nov 14 Nagpur, Nov 13 (PTI)NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is in talks with the Congress over possible formation of government in Maharashtra with support of the Shiv Sena, will meet farmers in Nagpur district whose crop was damaged during unseasonal rains on Thursday. Pawar will meet farmers in Katol taluka on Thursday.

On Friday, he will address a press conference in Nagpur and also attend a seminar before leaving for Pune via Mumbai, a party communication said on Wednesday. The Congress and NCP leaders held hectic parleys to work out a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for government formation, a day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met state Congress leaders for over an hour on Wednesday morning. The Congress and the NCP are likely to hold meetings in Delhi in next three to four days to work out modalities of their possible tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form government.

