International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP chief on Vidarbha tour for two days from Nov 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:20 IST
NCP chief on Vidarbha tour for two days from Nov 14

NCP chief on Vidarbha tour for two days from Nov 14 Nagpur, Nov 13 (PTI)NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is in talks with the Congress over possible formation of government in Maharashtra with support of the Shiv Sena, will meet farmers in Nagpur district whose crop was damaged during unseasonal rains on Thursday. Pawar will meet farmers in Katol taluka on Thursday.

On Friday, he will address a press conference in Nagpur and also attend a seminar before leaving for Pune via Mumbai, a party communication said on Wednesday. The Congress and NCP leaders held hectic parleys to work out a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for government formation, a day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met state Congress leaders for over an hour on Wednesday morning. The Congress and the NCP are likely to hold meetings in Delhi in next three to four days to work out modalities of their possible tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form government.

PTI CLS NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on Wednesday as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans...

Browns sign DE Cox, waive LB Jefferson

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the team announced Wednesday. Cox is the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name, who also served as an assistant coach with the Browns from 2009-10.Linebacker Ma...

UPDATE 2-Court rebukes India government as poisonous smog chokes Delhi

Indias top court censured the federal government for its inaction in fighting pollution on Wednesday, as poisonous smog choked the streets of the capital New Delhi forcing schools to shut and half of vehicles to be banned from the streets. ...

UPDATE 1-Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm

Namibias justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, the presidency said. Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019