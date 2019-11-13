International Development News
Development News Edition

As nominations of first phase closes, BJP still hopeful of alliance with AJSU in Jharkhand

As the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections drew to a close on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still hopeful of keeping its alliance with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) intact.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:31 IST
As nominations of first phase closes, BJP still hopeful of alliance with AJSU in Jharkhand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections drew to a close on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still hopeful of keeping its alliance with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) intact. Interestingly, while BJP has named its candidates on all 13 seats in the first phase of polls, AJSU has also nominated its candidates on three seats.

According to the sources in the party, the BJP has offered AJSU 10 seats and a friendly fight on three seats. Sources claimed that AJSU is aspiring for more friendly fight seats as the party has senior leaders in the state who could be contesting on AJSU symbol in upcoming phases. While BJP is stretching the limit with each passing day, it still is hopeful of an alliance.

"The fact that AJSU did not give candidates on all seats is an indication enough that it also wants an alliance with the BJP. While the hiccups in finalizing the terms of the alliance should have been chalked out by now, the AJSU is testing its bargaining power with BJP," a senior BJP leader said. The seats going for polls in the first phase are -- Chatra, Ghumla, Lohardaga, Bishunpur, Manika, Latehar, Palki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garwah, and Bhawanathpur.

While BJP is contesting all, AJSU is contesting only three - Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, and Lohardaga. A few senior leaders in the party are of the opinion that there could be few more seats on which AJSU could have its own candidates despite BJP's opposition.

There are two former ministers in the state that are in talks with AJSU and would join only if they get tickets. The seats they are demanding tickets from are the ones that BJP cannot spare for AJSU and have already declared its candidates on, a source said. There are few senior leaders in the party who are wondering what is making BJP delay the announcement of an alliance and its terms and conditions.

"We said we are going to win 65 seats. Why do we need to bend to the demands of AJSU? It may mean that the double engine government isn't that effective on the ground," a party leader said. AJSU has declared its candidates on 14 assembly seats. These are Silli, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Hussainabad, Gomiya, Badkagaon, Chandankiyari, Jugsilai, Simaria, Chakradharpur, Sindri, Mandu, and Chhatarpur.

From Chakradharpur, BJP has fielded its state president Laxman Giluwa. "However, we think AJSU might withdraw the names of its candidates on few seats including Chakradharpur, on which our state president is contesting. We are hopeful that we would be able to make AJSU withdraw its candidates before the last date of withdrawal," the senior BJP leader added.

There are six seats where both AJSU and BJP have named their candidates namely - Lohardaga, Sindri, Simaria and Mandu, Chakradharpur and Chhatarpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NFL arranges workout to let Kaepernick audition for teams

The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial inj...

BRIEF-Royal Mail Says High Court Ruled That CWU's Postal Ballot Of Co Employees For Industrial Action Was "Unlawful"

Royal Mail PLC ROYAL MAIL CONFIRMS HIGH COURT INJUNCTION CONFIRMS HIGH COURT HAS RULED THAT CWUS POSTAL BALLOT OF ROYAL MAIL EMPLOYEES FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION WAS UNLAWFUL ROYAL MAILS APPLICATION TO HIGH COURT DID NOT APPLY TO EMPLOYEES WIT...

BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the D...

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019