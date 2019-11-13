International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Putin in Brazil, discusses bilateral ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:16 IST
PM Modi meets Putin in Brazil, discusses bilateral ties
Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin here and discussed ways to further cement their special strategic partnership. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies, met Putin on the sidelines of the meeting.

During the meeting, Modi said that "frequent meetings have strengthened our relations". The two leaders are meeting over two months after holding extensive talks in Russia's far east Vladivostok city on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) during which they discussed ways to further cement the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

On September 5, Modi said the friendship between India and Russia was not restricted to governmental interactions in capital cities, but was about people and close business relations. India had announced an "unprecedented" USD 1 billion line of credit for Russia's resource-rich Far East with Prime Minister Modi vowing to support President Putin's "stupendous efforts" to develop the extremely harsh region.

India and Russia signed 15 agreements/MoUs in areas such as defence, air, and maritime connectivity, energy, natural gas, petroleum and trade in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as witch hunt and said that he was too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt. Its a hoax. Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a report, Trump tol...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019