Campaigning for civic body polls in Rajasthan ends

Campaigning for the elections to 49 civic bodies in Rajasthan slated for November 16 came to an end on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said preparations are in place for free, fair and peaceful conduct of the polls and supervisors have assumed responsibilities at their allotted stations.

Political parties and candidates will no longer be allowed to hold public meetings, take out processions or campaign through cinema, TV or other electronic media, he said. Candidates can, however, undertake door-to-door publicity, Rajpurohit added.

The official said no political party or candidate can set up office within 200 metres of any polling station. A total of 33.06 lakh voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise, of which 17.05 lakh are men and 16.01 women.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19. Election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

