International Development News
Development News Edition

SC decision on Rafale `learning experience' for Rahul: Utpal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
SC decision on Rafale `learning experience' for Rahul: Utpal

Utpal Parrikar, son of late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, said on Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case was a "learning experience" for Rahul Gandhi. Utpal hit out at the Congress leader on Twitter after the Supreme Court's ruling.

"#RafaelVerdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for @RahulGandhi," he said. "I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of ill-planed political game, just the way he used visit to my ailing father for politics," Utpal added.

He was referring to Gandhi's visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar, then chief minister of Goa, at latter's residence on January 29. Gandhi had claimed that Parrikar told him that he (as defence minister) was kept in the dark by prime minister Narendra Modi about changes made in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Parrikar had denied Gandhi's claim, saying the Congress leader should not misuse a five-minute courtesy visit for political mileage. Parrikar died on March 17 this year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Modi in connection with the Rafale deal, but closed the contempt proceedings against Gandhi with a "word of caution" that he must be more careful in future..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. proposal to drop Russian defences not right -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that a U.S. proposal for Ankara to get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defenses it purchased is not right and an infringement of sovereign rights, according to broadcaster NTV. U.S. President Donald Tr...

Mushtaq: Ranjane shines as Mumbai stun Bengal by three wickets

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane shone with both the bat and ball, as his unbeaten 30 helped Mumbai defeat Bengal by three wickets in a last ball thriller of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here on Thursday. Chasing a modest 154-run target, Mum...

Kochi Maker Village only successful harware startup by Centre:

Hailing the Maker Village, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre on Thursday saidthe hardware incubator was a role model fit for application in a wide range of fields including high-tech and deep-tech to agriculture, healthcare, environment, automat...

SC verdict on Rafale: Cong latches on to judge's observation to demand full investigation into deal

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the observation of Supreme Court judge K M Joseph in the Rafale case has paved the way for a comprehensive criminal investigation into the alleged scam with Rahul Gandhi saying it has left open a huge d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019