Manohar Parrikar's son attacks Rahul Gandhi on Rafale order

Mounting attack on Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case should be a "learning experience" for the Congress leader.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar.. Image Credit: ANI

Mounting attack on Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case should be a "learning experience" for the Congress leader. Taking to Twitter, Utpal said that Gandhi sought to make Rafale deal an issue as part of an "ill-planned political game".

"Rafael verdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for Rahul Gandhi. I can give benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of an ill-planned political game, just the way he used a visit to my ailing father for politics," he said. Utpal referred to the Congress leader's visit to ailing Manohar Parrikar, who was then chief minister of Goa in January this year.

After the visit, Gandhi had claimed that Parrikar told him that he, as defence minister, was not made aware of the changes in the Rafale deal. The claim was rejected by the ailing BJP leader who said that Gandhi should not use the visit for political gains. Utpal's comments came hours after the Supreme Court passed an order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by NDA government from France.

Soon after the dismissal of review pleas, Gandhi came under all-around attack from BJP leader with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nirmala Sitharaman demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for misleading the nation on the issue. Gandhi had alleged that there were irregularities in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jet from France and vehemently raised the issue on public platforms and rallies during the Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

