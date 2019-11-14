International Development News
Trump set to ask U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of tax returns

President Donald Trump is set to turn to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in a bid to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors.

Jay Sekulow, one of the Republican president's lawyers, said the appeal will be filed "later today." Trump will be appealing a Nov. 4 ruling by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prosecutors can enforce a subpoena demanding his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 from accounting firm Mazars LLP.

In a separate case in which the president has unsuccessfully fought efforts by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to obtain his financial records from Mazars, Trump's lawyers are due to file an emergency application at the Supreme Court on Friday, Sekulow said. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Oct. 11 ruled in favor of the House.

The same court on Wednesday declined to rehear that case, prompting Trump to turn to the high court. The court's 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices Trump appointed: Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

