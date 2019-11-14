International Development News
Development News Edition

Pb guv grants pardon to farmer-activist undergoing life term in murder case: Min Randhawa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:03 IST
Pb guv grants pardon to farmer-activist undergoing life term in murder case: Min Randhawa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore granted pardon to farmer-activist Manjit Singh Dhaner, who was serving life term in a murder case, and he walked out of the prison on Thursday evening, state's Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said. After the governor's decision, an order has been issued by Principal Secretary Jails, Punjab, R Venkat Ratnam.

"The orders signed by the governor in this regard pardoning Dhaner, whose appeal against conviction with life imprisonment was dismissed by the Supreme Court in September earlier this year, were received today," Randhawa said in a release on Thursday evening. Dhaner has undergone nearly 16 months of "actual sentence" while three-and-a-half years with remission (excluding parole), the release quoting an official order said.

"Keeping in view the relevant material and facts, mitigating factors and special circumstances of the case and reports of the ADGP (Prisons), Punjab, District Magistrate Barnala and SSP, Barnala, the Governor of Punjab grants pardon to the life convict, Manjit Singh... in exercising of the powers vested under Article 161 of the Constitution (power of Governor to grant pardons, etc, and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases)," it said. Late in the evening, Dhaner was released from the jail in Barnala where he was lodged. He was given a grand welcome by a large number of farmers who were sitting on protest in Barnala to support the demand of him being granted a pardon. A large number of farmers had been holding a protest in Barnala for past nearly two months to support the demand of his release from prison.

In 2005, Dhaner was convicted on the charges of murdering a man whose relative is one of the accused in a kidnapping, rape and murder case of a student in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

Tehran, Nov 14 AFP At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Brasilia, Nov 14 AFP Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declarat...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019