International Development News
Development News Edition

Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP legislator Raju Kage joins Congress

Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:06 IST
Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP legislator Raju Kage joins Congress
Former BJP MLA Raju Kage (holding Congress party flag) joining Congress in Bengaluru on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "All the three from Belgaum -- Srimanth Patil, Mahesh Kumtalli and Ramesh Jarakiholi are disqualified. They won from our party and left us. They have to face the election with the disqualified tag. Raju Kage has joined us and it will boost our strength in Belagavi. We welcome him."

Kage is a four-time legislator from Kagwad in Belagavi district. In the 2018 assembly elections, Kage had lost this seat to Patil, who had contested the polls on a Congress ticket. The development comes after 15 out of 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Out of the 17 disqualified MLAs, MTB Nagaraj is already a member of the BJP, while Roshan Baig has been left out.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify the 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. The top court has allowed 17 disqualified rebel MLAs to contest in the upcoming by-polls which are slated to be held on December 5.

The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July earlier this year under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023. The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5. Results will be declared on December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

Tehran, Nov 14 AFP At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Brasilia, Nov 14 AFP Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declarat...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...

UPDATE 1-EU launches case against UK for failing to name new commissioner

The European Unions executive launched a legal case on Thursday against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.The European Commission has today sent a letter of for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019