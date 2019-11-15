International Development News
Development News Edition

In ambiguous statement, AJSU talks of 'postelection scenario', says focus on winning max seats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 00:08 IST
In ambiguous statement, AJSU talks of 'postelection scenario', says focus on winning max seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party, whose alliance with the BJP has hit hurdles, on Thursday said it favoured a strong government and will focus on winning maximum seats. In an ambiguous statement on seat-sharing with the BJP, AJSU chief spokesman Deosharan Bhagat said, "Our intention is very clear that a strong government should be formed in Jharkhand and issues relating to Jharkhand should be solved strongly."

"The post-election scenario should not raise questions on the mandate. So, the party will focus on winning maximum seats," he added, without clarifying what the party meant by postelection scenario. The two NDA allies have not yet officially announced their seat-sharing formula.

The statement also said that Jharkhand could not be compared with other states as it has been created after a long struggle, adding the mandate would be an opportunity to fulfil the aspirations of that struggle. "The party will never let down self-respect of the people of Jharkhand and party workers," he said.

Both the NDA allies, the BJP and the AJSU party, are silent on clash of their candidates on several constituencies. AJSU party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto had on Monday told PTI that the party has placed a list of 17 candidates before the BJP for seat adjustments.

BJP lists show a clash with NDA ally AJSU party in Lohardaga, Chakradharpur, Sindri, Simaria, Hussainabad and Chandankiyari constituencies. The AJSU party has so far announced 12 candidates and will release its second list on Friday.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore and ex-Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu joined the AJSU party on Tuesday and Thursday. They aspire to contest from Chhatarpur (SC) and Ghatsila (ST) constituencies respectively. The BJP has already nominated candidates in both Chhatarpur and Ghatsila.

The five-phase assembly elections are scheduled between November 30 and December 20 with counting scheduled on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019