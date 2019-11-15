Putin: we hope Trump visits Russia for Victory Day in May
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9 next year and that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States.
Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he currently had no plans to meet Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
