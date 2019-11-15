BRIEF-Apple Hires Pro-Trump Lobbyist As It Tries To Avoid Tariffs On iPhone Parts And Other Products- CNBC

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* APPLE HIRES PRO-TRUMP LOBBYIST AS IT TRIES TO AVOID TARIFFS ON IPHONE PARTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS - CNBC

* APPLE HAS TAPPED LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY JEFFREY MILLER TO LOBBY ON ITS BEHALF - CNBC, CITING A LOBBYING REGISTRATION FORM Source: https://cnb.cx/353QUZ6 Further company coverage:

