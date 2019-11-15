International Development News
Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete 5-year term: Pawar

  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:27 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in Maharashtra which is currently under Presidents rule. He said the three parties want to form a stable government which will be development-oriented.

There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years, Pawar told reporters here. Asked whether the BJP was holding discussion with the NCP over government formation in the state, the former Union minister said his party was holding talks with only the Sena, the Congress and its allies and nobody beyond these.

He said the three parties are at present working out a common minimum programme (CMP) that will guide the actions of the government being planned in the state. Representatives of the three parties met in Mumbai on Thursday and prepared a draft CMP.

Pawar took a dig at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will not survive for more than six months. I know Devendra ji for some years. But I did not know he is a student of astrology too, Pawar quipped.

Pawar took a jibe at Fadnavis over his mi punha yein (I will come again) remark. It is alright he said it. I was thinking something else all the while: I will come again, I will come again, I will come again. Now, you (the reporter) is giving some other information, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

