BJP to hold nationwide protests on Nov 16 against Congress, Rahul over false Rafale claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold countrywide protests on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for "misleading" the country on Rafale deal.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:31 IST
Representative Image.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold countrywide protests on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for "misleading" the country on Rafale deal. The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale.

A party release signed by general secretary Arun Singh said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi gave 'false', 'fabricated' and 'undignified' statements on Rafale deal. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

The Supreme Court accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. "Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

