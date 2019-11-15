World News Roundup: North Korea slams Biden; Venice hit by floods again and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea calls U.S. candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death

North Korea's state media on Friday stepped up a personal attack on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for slandering its leader, calling the Democratic presidential candidate "a rabid dog" that needed to be put down. The official KCNA news agency did not say how Biden had insulted the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, but the 2020 presidential hopeful has been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump's policy, saying he was coddling a murderous dictator.

Hong Kong condemns London 'attack' on justice secretary as protests rumble on

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a "violent mob" on the city's justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, was targeted by a group of protesters who shouted "murderer" and "shameful".

Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city

Venice was inundated by exceptionally high water levels on Friday just days after the lagoon city suffered the worst flood in more than 50 years. The central St. Mark's Square was submerged and closed to tourists, while shops and hotels were once more invaded by rising waters bringing fresh misery to the fragile city.

Ukraine adviser: excluding foreigners from buying land will hurt growth

Ukraine's chief economic adviser has told Reuters the government's decision not to let foreigners take advantage once a ban on selling farmland is lifted next year will slow investment, help local oligarchs and hurt growth. Investors are watching President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's approach to land reform as an indicator of his commitment to a reform agenda that carried him to a landslide election victory in April.

In win for protesters, Chile to vote on Pinochet-era constitution

Lawmakers in Chile agreed on Friday to hold a referendum next April on replacing the Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who want the country's social and economic model overhauled. Voters will be asked whether they approve the idea of a new constitution and whether current lawmakers should serve on the commission that would redraft the document.

Prague locals tire of tourists, 30 years after end of Communism

The view from Pavel Kacirek's apartment overlooking Prague's majestic Old Town Square should make it the dream home, but the hordes of tourists and clogged streets mean it no longer is. As Czechs prepare to mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution ended Communism - ushering in a boom in tourism and considerable wealth along with it - not all local residents see the change as positive.

Taliban shifted Western hostages as prisoner swap postponed: sources

A plan to swap two Western hostages with three Taliban prisoners has been postponed, an Afghan government official told Reuters on Friday, and Taliban sources said the group had moved the Westerners to a "new and safe place". Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday the government would release a leader of the Taliban's Haqqani militant faction and two other commanders in exchange for two university professors, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks.

Pentagon's Esper says it is crucial South Korea pays more for U.S. troops

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pressed South Korea on Friday to pay more for the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country and to maintain an intelligence-sharing pact with its other Asian ally, Japan, that Seoul is about to let lapse. Speaking after a high-level defense policy meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, Esper also said the two countries must be flexible with their joint military drills to back diplomatic efforts to end North Korea's nuclear program.

Khamenei: Iran not calling for elimination of Jews, wants non-sectarian Israel

Iran is not calling for the elimination of the Jewish people, but believes people of all religions should decide Israel's future, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday. Since its Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran has refused to recognize Israel and has backed militant Palestinian groups. Israel has long accused Iran of seeking its destruction and regards Tehran as its main enemy in the Middle East.

Bolivia's dueling parties converge on new vote to calm political chaos

Bolivia's interim government and lawmakers from the party of unseated leftist leader Evo Morales appeared to have reach an accord late on Thursday to hold a new presidential election, potentially helping resolve country's political crisis. Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday after weeks of protests and violence following an Oct. 20 election that awarded an outright win to him but was tarnished by widespread allegations of fraud.

