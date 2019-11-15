International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP to hold demonstrations across India on Saturday demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology on Rafale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:44 IST
BJP to hold demonstrations across India on Saturday demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology on Rafale

The BJP would hold protest demonstrations across the country on Saturday, demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for misleading the country on the Rafale deal, party leaders said on Friday. BJP working president JP Nadda asked party functionaries to expose the "blatant lie" of Congress leaders which has hurt the country's image abroad, by raising questions on the transparency of defence deals in India.

He asked party workers to go to people and "expose" the Congress's "slander campaign" against the government. At a meeting with party leaders here, Nadda also advised them to reach out to people and take important achievements of the BJP government like the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir to them, which he said had not been given prominence by the media.

"You need to tell people how 106 laws which could not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir due to the existence of Article 370 had come into force there after the abrogation of its provisions. You need to tell people how the party had performed well in Panchayat BDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, winning 81 out of a total of 300 seats, besides putting up a great show in terrorist hotbeds like Shopian, Kupwara and Srinagar," he told the meeting. "BJP will hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters in Uttarakhand, as in the rest of the country tomorrow to demand the apology of Rahul Gandhi for lying to the country on the Rafale deal," party leader Shyam Jaju, who is in-charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand told reporters after coming out of the meeting.

BJP national co-general secretary Shiv Prakash said the government is going to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. He asked party workers to identify such refugees in their area and make them fill a form which is a necessary formality for getting their names in the NRC by 2021 and an Indian citizenship.

Nadda who visited the state for the first time after being made national working president held a series of meetings with state BJP office bearers, MLAs, booth presidents and the party's core group at different venues. The meetings were not open to the media but party leaders who attended them said Nadda congratulated BJP workers for its good performance in the recently-concluded panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, besides giving them suggestions on how to reach out to people and serve them effectively.

Earlier, Nadda was accorded a warm welcome by party workers right from the Jolly Grant airport to the party office at Balbir Road in Dehradun. Party workers lined up along either side of the road at Doiwala, Rispana and Nehru Colony fountain Chawk to greet him as he arrived in an open jeep, accompanied by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP state chief Ajay Bhatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Amid protests, Chile moves towards dumping Pinochet-era constitution

Chilean lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum next April on replacing the countrys unpopular Pinochet-era constitution, bowing to demands of protesters who say the countrys decades-old social model has created deep inequality. The...

Scientists reveal white noise improves hearing

Cochlear implants could be stimulated with an effect similar to white noise in order to improve hearing of their users, according to a new study. With a background of continuous white noise, hearing pure sounds becomes even more precise, re...

Taliban say prisoner swap promised by Kabul fails to happen

A Taliban spokesman says three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul. Zabihullah Mujahid sai...

BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday for Rahul

The BJP will hold demonstrations on Saturday in the state capital and all the district headquarters town to press for its demand seeking apology from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies on the Rafale issue that was rejec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019