MP IAS officer hits back at ex-CM by writing letter on dumpers

An IAS officer has written a letter to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and raised the issue of "dumpers" in it in a bid to embarrass the senior BJP leader. The Congress had earlier alleged that Chouhan and his wife had bought dumpers, estimated to cost Rs 2 crore each, despite showing meagre income in poll affidavits.

The case against Chouhan, filed by a Congress leader, was first dismissed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and then by the Supreme Court. In his letter, which was shared with the media on Friday, Rewa municipal commissioner Sabhajit Yadav asked Chouhan for his address in Rewa to "park dumpers".

Earlier, while leading a farm protest on November 4, Chouhan had accused Yadav of indulging in politics for the sake of the latter's wife. "My wife has not stood for any elections but Chouhan should disclose his Rewa address. I will get it cleaned up as some people want to park dumpers there," Yadav wrote.

Last year, the apex court had refused to entertain a plea against Chouhan challenging a High Court order pertaining to a criminal complaint against him for his alleged role in the "dumper scam". MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra had alleged in his plea that Chouhan and his wife had bought dumpers despite showing meagre income in poll affidavits.

Mishra had claimed that, according to the declaration, the Chouhans had Rs 2.3 lakh in their bank accounts which was insufficient to purchase dumpers costing approximately Rs 2 crore. In January 2018, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Mishra's revision plea challenging the dismissal of the complaint against Chouhan.

Mishra had alleged the dumpers were bought in the name of Chouhan's wife, Sadhana. Mishra, in his petition, had claimed that Sadhana's husband's name was shown as SR Singh, and the address as JP Nagar Plant, Rewa.

The Congress leader had claimed that the name was misleading and the address false. On Friday, commissioner Yadav accused Chouhan, during his tenure as CM, of wrongdoing in allotment of homes to the poor.

"I have written a letter to Chouhan as he has sought information from me regarding housing for the poor under different beneficial schemes," Yadav told PTI. Yadav said Chouhan sought the information on houses in a memorandum the latter gave to the divisional commissioner during a protest here on November 4.

Chouhan told reporters on Friday that he had not received any letter from the Rewa municipal commissioner. Speaking on the issue, Chouhan said, "I don't want to comment on it. The matter (dumper issue) has already been solved (disposed of by the court)." PTI COR LAL MAS BNM BNM.

