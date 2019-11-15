International Development News
Development News Edition

MP IAS officer hits back at ex-CM by writing letter on dumpers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rewa
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:10 IST
MP IAS officer hits back at ex-CM by writing letter on dumpers

An IAS officer has written a letter to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and raised the issue of "dumpers" in it in a bid to embarrass the senior BJP leader. The Congress had earlier alleged that Chouhan and his wife had bought dumpers, estimated to cost Rs 2 crore each, despite showing meagre income in poll affidavits.

The case against Chouhan, filed by a Congress leader, was first dismissed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and then by the Supreme Court. In his letter, which was shared with the media on Friday, Rewa municipal commissioner Sabhajit Yadav asked Chouhan for his address in Rewa to "park dumpers".

Earlier, while leading a farm protest on November 4, Chouhan had accused Yadav of indulging in politics for the sake of the latter's wife. "My wife has not stood for any elections but Chouhan should disclose his Rewa address. I will get it cleaned up as some people want to park dumpers there," Yadav wrote.

Last year, the apex court had refused to entertain a plea against Chouhan challenging a High Court order pertaining to a criminal complaint against him for his alleged role in the "dumper scam". MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra had alleged in his plea that Chouhan and his wife had bought dumpers despite showing meagre income in poll affidavits.

Mishra had claimed that, according to the declaration, the Chouhans had Rs 2.3 lakh in their bank accounts which was insufficient to purchase dumpers costing approximately Rs 2 crore. In January 2018, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Mishra's revision plea challenging the dismissal of the complaint against Chouhan.

Mishra had alleged the dumpers were bought in the name of Chouhan's wife, Sadhana. Mishra, in his petition, had claimed that Sadhana's husband's name was shown as SR Singh, and the address as JP Nagar Plant, Rewa.

The Congress leader had claimed that the name was misleading and the address false. On Friday, commissioner Yadav accused Chouhan, during his tenure as CM, of wrongdoing in allotment of homes to the poor.

"I have written a letter to Chouhan as he has sought information from me regarding housing for the poor under different beneficial schemes," Yadav told PTI. Yadav said Chouhan sought the information on houses in a memorandum the latter gave to the divisional commissioner during a protest here on November 4.

Chouhan told reporters on Friday that he had not received any letter from the Rewa municipal commissioner. Speaking on the issue, Chouhan said, "I don't want to comment on it. The matter (dumper issue) has already been solved (disposed of by the court)." PTI COR LAL MAS BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks more details from Centre on 'Blue Revolution'

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central government to file by November 26 an additional affidavit on the implementation of guidelines for the centrally-sponsored Blue Revolution scheme aimed at integrated development and manage...

Ousted US envoy Yovanovitch says Trump tweet 'very intimidating'

Washington, Nov 15 AFP Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, said Friday that a tweet by President Donald Trump attacking her while she testified before the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry was very intimidatin...

Israel army to probe 'unexpected' harm to civilians in Gaza strike

Jerusalem, Nov 15 AFP Israels military said Friday it would investigate unanticipated civilian casualties in a strike the previous day on an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip. According to the information available to the IDF Israel De...

Marathi actors under fire after tweeting `Elections again?'

Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni and a few other Marathi actors faced flak on Friday when they simultaneously tweeted a message which seemed to be about the prospect of mid-term elections in Maharashtra. The actors were apparently promoting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019