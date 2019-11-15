Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which came first in last month's parliamentary election, has chosen Habib Jemli as its choice for prime minister, party spokesman Imed Khemiri told Reuters.

Jemli, 60, a former junior agriculture minister in a previous Ennahda-led government, will now have two months to try to form a governing coalition.

