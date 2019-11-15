International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Trump launches Twitter attack on witness while she addresses impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:21 IST
UPDATE 6-Trump launches Twitter attack on witness while she addresses impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump attacked a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday as she testified to an impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives, saying that everywhere she went during her career "turned bad," a charge she called "very intimidating." Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who was removed from Ukraine by the Trump administration this year, defended her anti-corruption record in Ukraine during the hearing and said her removal had left policy there in disarray.

As she testified, Trump tweeted out a series of attacks on Yovanovitch saying "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" In a dramatic moment, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff then asked Yovanovitch for her reaction to the tweet. She said it was "very intimidating."

"I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating," she said. The session before the House Intelligence Committee is part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post as ambassador to Kiev in May after coming under attack by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a time when he was working to persuade Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the Republican president politically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

18 injured during demonstration of fire-protection equipment

At least 18 employees sustained injuries in a fire at a company which makes fire suppression systems in Maharashtras Raigad district on Friday, police said. A fire broke out at Cryptzo Pvt Ltd in Mangaon during a demonstration of fire-prote...

Democrat Warren outlines three-year path to 'Medicare for All'

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Friday outlined how she would implement Medicare for All during her first term in office, including by passing new legislation in her first 100 days that would give all Americans the option of choosin...

FACTBOX-'Extraordinarily poor judgment': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 2-European shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

European shares clocked a sixth-straight week of gains on Friday following record highs on Wall Street after bullish comments from a White House official on U.S.-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4, close to four-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019