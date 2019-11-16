International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'The tweet was not witness intimidation': reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:45 IST
FACTBOX-'The tweet was not witness intimidation': reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifying.

As Yovanovitch testified, Trump fired off criticism of her on Twitter, a move Democrats labeled "real-time" witness intimidation. Below are reactions to Friday's hearing from outside the room.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON TWITTER DURING THE HEARING: "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM ON TRUMP'S YOVANOVITCH TWEET: "The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the president's opinion, which he is entitled to. This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process — or to put it more accurately, a totally illegitimate charade stacked against the president. There is less due process in this hearing than any such event in the history of our country. It's a true disgrace."

DOUG HEYE, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST WHO OFTEN CRITICIZES TRUMP, SPEAKING ABOUT TRUMP'S YOVANOVITCH TWEET: "The battle lines have largely been drawn and people have made up their minds. The problem for Trump here is that, instead of being a counterpuncher he claims to be, he simply always takes the bait... We learned a long time ago that despite the wishes of even his own staff, Trump is never going to simply stop tweeting."

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN ON TRUMP'S TWEETING DURING THE TESTIMONY: "Look, the president has been frustrated with this relentless attack on him that started even before he was president... I think that's what drives that."

KEN STARR, SPECIAL PROSECUTOR IN INVESTIGATION THAT LED TO IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON, ON FOX NEWS: "I must say that the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment. The president frequently says 'I follow my instincts.' Sometimes we have to control our instincts, so obviously this was, I think, quite injurious. I don't think it rises to the level of intimidation of a witness, but I think that's the way it's going to be characterized."

FOX NEWS ANCHOR BRET BAIER ON YOVANOVITCH TESTIMONY, ON TWITTER: "That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President's tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE DAVID CICILLINE ON TWITTER: "Ambassador Yovanovitch is a patriot. What the President and his cronies did to her is despicable."

ROBERT MENENDEZ, RANKING DEMOCRAT ON THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE ON U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO AND THE STATE DEPARTMENT: "Our State Department employees deserve commendation, not retaliation. They deserve our thanks, not our scorn. And above all else they deserve leaders who will defend them, not desert them when it matters most."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a House of Representatives committee, setting up a major clash between branches of g...

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

The European Unions focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.We are ready to cooperate with the...

Soccer-Hoeness era ends at Bayern Munich as turnover tops 750 million euros

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munichs president who revolutionised German football management but was also jailed for tax evasion, stepped down on Friday, handing over the reins of the countrys most successful club to former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer...

Soccer-Lukaku knew he would have to deal with Italy racism

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said he had anticipated having to deal with racism when he moved to Italys Serie A at the start of the season and wants tougher action from Uefa, European footballs controlling body, to root it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019