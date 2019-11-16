International Development News
Development News Edition

Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 06:43 IST
Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos
The financial hub of Asia is witnessing turmoil for another day after a man was shot at and another was set alight following a confrontation with protestors yesterday. Image Credit: ANI

Pro-China protesters plan to rally in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack. The former British colony has been embroiled in more than five months of demonstrations, with pro-democracy protesters angry at perceived Communist Party meddling in a city guaranteed its freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protesters are also furious at perceived police brutality, a charge police deny. Pro-China protesters have gathered before, but in far smaller numbers than those angry at Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Anti-China students and activists have barricaded at least five campuses in the last week, stockpiling petrol bombs, catapults, bows and arrows, and other weapons. Police have kept their distance for more than two days, but many observers are afraid of what happens if and when they move in.

A 70-year-old street cleaner died on Thursday after being hit on the head by one of several bricks police said had been thrown by "masked rioters". On Monday, police blamed a "rioter" for dousing a man in petrol and setting him on fire. The victim is in critical condition. On the same day, the police shot a protester in the abdomen. He was in stable condition.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing its colonial-era freedoms. Protesters' demands include full democracy and an independent investigation into perceived police brutality. China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble. Police say they are acting with restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.

Hong Kong universities, in a joint statement, said they regretted the fact that "the government response had so far not been effective". "However, any demand that universities can simply fix the problem is disconnected from reality: these complicated and challenging situations ... are reflections of Hong Kong-wide disagreement, and the government must take the lead with swift and concrete action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fans with belts, caps banned from Libertadores final

Football fans attending next weekends Copa Libertadores final in Peru will be banned from entering the stadium with caps, sunglasses or belts, and may also have to take breathalyzer tests before entry. The South American Football Confederat...

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Chinas central bank said on Saturday that it will maintain prudent monetary policy to prevent inflation from spreading. In a third-quarter policy report released on Saturday, the Peoples Bank of China PBOC also said it will look to signific...

Zero evidence of any wrongdoing by Prez in impeachment hearing: White House

The White House on Friday said, zero evidence of any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump was presented at the impeachment hearing by a Congressional panel, asserting that the former US envoy to Ukraine deposed she was unaware of any crimin...

Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast

Dozens of wildfires burned across Australias east coast on Saturday and firefighters scrambled to shore up defences ahead of hotter weather expected next week.The early arrival of fierce bushfires in the southern spring has already claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019