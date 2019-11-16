International Development News
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 LANKA-2NDLD POLLS Lanka votes for new President

Colombo: Sri Lankans voted Saturday to choose a new president amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings and increasing political polarisation. (PTI)

FGN26 CHINA-HK-TROOPS China deploys PLA troops in Hong Kong for 1st time since pro-democracy protests began

Beijing: China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothes clearing the roadblocks. By K J M Varma

FGN22 US-KASHMIR-COMMISSION There is no greater threat to human rights than terrorism: US Commission on Kashmir told

Washington: There is no greater threat to human rights and civil liberties than terrorism and radical extremism, a prominent American organisation representing Kashmiri pandits have told a US Congressional Commission, asking it not to be hijacked by politically motivated witnesses. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 US-NRC-USCIRF NRC in Assam targeting religious minorities: US commission on religious freedom

Washington: A federal US commission on international religious freedom has alleged that National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a tool to "target religious minorities and to render Muslims stateless". By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 US-SIKHS US Senate unanimously passes resolution honouring Sikh Community

Washington: The United States Senate has unanimously passed a resolution recognising the historical, cultural and religious significance of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, besides the Sikhs' contributions in the US' growth. By Lalit K Jha

FGN14 US-IRREGULAR DIPLOMACY Irregular diplomacy channels may be at work in other countries: Ex-US diplomat

Washington: It is possible that irregular channels of diplomacy may be at work in other countries, a former US Ambassador to Ukraine told lawmakers on Friday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-FED RESERVE-CHINA Significant distress in China could spill over to US and global markets: Federal Reserve

Washington: The US Federal Reserve on Friday said a prolonged, rapid credit expansion in China has rendered its corporate sector highly vulnerable to a sharp downturn and warned that adverse developments in China also could spill over to the US and other global markets. By Lalit K Jha

FGN12 US-IMPEACHMENT-EVIDENCE Zero evidence of any wrongdoing by Prez in impeachment hearing: White House

Washington: The White House on Friday said "zero evidence" of any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump was presented at the impeachment hearing by a Congressional panel, asserting that the former US envoy to Ukraine deposed she was unaware of any criminal activity involving the president. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 US-TRUMP I have the right to speak, the freedom of speech: Trump

Washington: Amid the ongoing impeachment hearings against him by a Democrats-dominated Congressional panel, US President Donald Trump has asserted that he has the right to speak and the freedom of speech. By Lalit K Jha IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

