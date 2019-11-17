Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus

Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters emerging from a university campus on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness, as overnight violence restarted.

Hours earlier, police tear gas forced hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in some of the most dramatic scenes since protests began more than five months ago. (Reporting By Greg Torode and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

