Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas near university campus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  Updated: 17-11-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 08:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters emerging from a university campus on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness, as overnight violence restarted.

Hours earlier, police tear gas forced hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in some of the most dramatic scenes since protests began more than five months ago. (Reporting By Greg Torode and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

