International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Belarus holds parliamentary election as strongman leader keeps grip

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Belarus holds parliamentary election as strongman leader keeps grip
Image Credit: Pixabay

Belarus began voting on Sunday in parliamentary elections that will be closely watched by the West to see how much leeway President Alexander Lukashenko will allow opposition candidates while keeping his grip on power. Lukashenko, 65, has ruled the east European country with an iron fist for a quarter of a century but has begun allowing some opposition in a bid to foster ties with the West as relations with Moscow sputter.

In September, the U.S. and Belarus announced they would resume ambassadorial relations for the first time since 2008. Washington also signaled it might further scale back sanctions on Minsk depending on how this month's parliamentary elections and the 2020 presidential vote are conducted.

U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus over its treatment of political opponents were mostly lifted in 2016 following the release of political prisoners and other reforms. But relations with Russia, a traditional ally, suffered after Minsk refused to recognize Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has also cut subsidies to Belarus that have long kept the country of 9.5 million in its orbit. Lukashenko has bristled at what he sees as Russia's attempt to strong-arm his country into merging with its much larger neighbor and has accused Moscow of falling into "hysterics" over his moves to balance ties between east and west.

At the last parliamentary elections, in 2016, Lukashenko allowed two opposition candidates to win seats in the 110-member parliament for the first time in two decades, though both have been barred from standing this time around. Around 300 opposition candidates are contesting the election though some others were not allowed to register.

"The authorities are making some concessions, but at the same time they are signaling that they won't allow democracy to run wild," said Yauheni Preiherman, director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations. Belarus fell into recession in 2015 and 2016, and this year the government estimates that a subsidy cut from Russia will cost the budget $600 million. Economic growth is expected to be around 1% this year.

With the economy propped up by Russian subsidies, Lukashenko had avoided carrying out liberal market reforms on the same scale as some other former Soviet republics. The weak economy has prompted some election candidates loyal to Lukashenko to speak about the need for reform rather than maintaining stability.

"I see a need for Belarus to pursue all reforms more actively," Andrei Savinykh, the former Belarus ambassador to Turkey and Iraq who is running for parliament, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019